Somebody prominent on the left must call out the media and the "activists" who are getting close to actually inciting violence against President Trump and Republicans.

Trump aide Kellyanne Conway told Sean Hannity yesterday that this "lack of respect" was inciting the mob in the street to commit violent acts, despite not even knowing what they were demonstrating against.

CNN:

"The coverage never changed, it never progressed, it never matured," Conway, who serves as counselor to the President, told radio host Sean Hannity. "It never took on the aura of respect that it deserved, and if you are not showing the President and his main spokespeople respect, then you're not showing the office respect, and you are inciting mob mentality if not mob violence. You are encouraging people to go out there and unpeacefully protest and block airport entrances for people who are going to visit a sick parent and can't make their flight, or are going for a bereavement call and can't make their flight." "There's nothing peaceful and nothing Democratic about folks who are out there just trying to re-litigate the election and protesting things they know nothing about," Conway continued. "If you surveyed these protesters, I guarantee you, you'd have a very low level of literacy when it comes to 'why are you here, what does that executive order do and what does it not do?'" Earlier, the President's top adviser said she didn't see a difference between coverage of Trump during the campaign and the coverage of him as president. "I only care, Sean, if people are being disrespectful to the President of the United States. That is unacceptable. I was raised to respect the Office of the President and its current occupant no matter who it's been, and I just think you can't really show a difference in the coverage of Donald Trump among some of these outlets and some of these reporters and tweeters, between when he was running for president, when he became the nominee for the Republicans, when he was the president-elect, and now when he's President."

This is not even remotely similar to charges made by the left that putting a bulls-eye over a congressional district led to the shooting of a congressman. These are barely disguised calls by prominent Democrats and media outlets to create an explosion of violence in the streets that not only threatens the civic order, but plays to the advantage of Trump opponents who seek to terrify ordinary people into opposing the president.

Is she exaggerating? Here's the sitting senator from Virginia, Tim Kaine, encouraging street protests against Trump:

Then, people coming out in protest of these orders. So, the way we get outside the bubble is we take advantage of this tremendous public outcry against the administration. What we've got to do is fight in Congress, fight in the courts, fight in the streets, fight online, fight at the ballot box, and now there's the momentum to be able to do this. And we're not afraid of the popular outcry, we're energized by it and that's going to help us do our job and do it better.

Kaine knows full well that many protests across the country have turned violent, and for him to agitate for more, when a responsible lawmaker would have advised calm, shows only the heights anti-Trump hysteria has reached.

Mashable is reporting that there have been over 12,000 tweets and Facebook postings calling for the assassination of the president. Both platforms have policies against overt threats to kill the president, but the postings continue.

Trump has been in office for only 13 days. He is just getting started implementing his agenda. Unless something drastically changes, the next few months could be the most violent in America since the race riots of the 1960s. What leftists like Kaine and other prominent liberals don't seem to get is that there is a dedicated cadre of activists who see violence as a way to gain power and influence. By playing to the worst of the ideological left, they threaten to bring chaos and death to our streets.

No more irresponsible campaign against a political opponent from either party has ever been waged.