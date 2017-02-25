CNN’s Chris Cuomo OK with girls having forced exposure to male genitalia

How all things “transgender” has become a burning issue of national importance is beyond me. But it has and it doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. Unfortunately. In the left’s compulsion to defend all things politically correct, it’s dizzying to keep up with the rationales for why women and girls should have to deal with finding a male in a women’s public bathroom or locker room. Most recently, Chris Cuomo took it a step further when he exposed the depravity of the left by suggesting that parents should be ok with this, as well.

During a twitter exchange, an individual asked Cuomo: “What do you tell a 12 year old girl who doesn’t want to see a penis in the locker room?” Cuomo responded: “I wonder if she is the problem or her overprotective and intolerant dad? teach tolerance.” After receiving a lot of backlash for his tweet, this exchange unfolded when another individual asked: “And the ‘Wieners’ are numerous…Why make it easier for them?” Cuomo responded: “I have two young daughters. I have the same instinct to protect. Seeing the basis for equality doesn’t make you pro predator.” Say what? Chrissy boy. You could be described in so many ways. None of them flattering. I expect AT readers will have at it in the comments section. Meanwhile, not to be outdone by Cuomo’s idiocy, J. B. Pritzker, a billionaire Democratic donor in Illinois (who’s considering a run for govern) had his own lunatic ideas to protest President Trump’s reversal of Obama’s policy that would have penalized schools that maintained separate bathrooms for boys and girls without overlap or confusion. Here’s what this lefty genius suggested: “As a protest against Trump’s rescinding protections for trans kids, everyone should use the other gender’s bathroom today.” After receiving critical backlash, he walked it back, saying he wasn’t serious and that we need to be standing up for our kids every day. Say what? These people are certifiable. Hat tip: The Gateway Pundit, Weasel Zippers, Free Beacon, Prison Planet