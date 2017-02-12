In an incident that got far too little notice, morning anchor Chris Cuomo, a scion of one of the most prominent Democrat family dynasties not named Kennedy, Clinton, or Roosevelt, went where no white man is allowed to go. The Hill reported:

By revealing its hypersensitivity, CNN is implicitly acknowledging the truth of President Trump’s charge that it is a purveyor of “fake news.” Instead of appearing authoritative, it shows signs of looking guilty, which is never a good look for an entity that wishes to have its words (and those of its advertisers, who pay the freight) taken seriously. Two incidents during the past week show the depth of the despair that has evidently seized the cable news pioneer.

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo on Thursday pushed back on the label "fake news," saying he views it as the equivalent of an ethnic slur for journalists. “I see being called ‘fake news’ as the equivalent of the N-word for journalists,” Cuomo said on Sirius XM's "POTUS." "[It’s] the equivalent of calling an Italian any of the ugly words that people have for that ethnicity. That’s what fake news is to a journalist," he continued. “It is an ugly insult, and you had better be right if you’re going to charge a journalist with lying on purpose," the host of CNN's "New Day" added. "The president was not right here and he’s not been right in the past.”

Cuomo forgot that nothing is ever allowed to be compared to the n-word. Leftists may call the slaughter of chickens for dining tables a holocaust without significant blowback, but the suffering of African-Americans under slavery cannot be so abused. No, no, no!

Cuomo got with the program shortly after the broadcast:

I was wrong. Calling a journalist fake -nothing compared to the pain of a racial slur. I should not have said it. I apologize https://t.co/TJGUgWz9Q2 — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 9, 2017

I actually take Cuomo’s remarks more seriously than this. He revealed nothing about the object of his criticism, President Trump, and everything about his own mentality. For an insult to hurt that much, there has to be some degree of truth to it.

Further evidence of CNN's despair happened when – of all people – Bernie Sanders made a joke about fake news and CNN, and was cut off the air on Friday:

As the person who posted the video to YouTube remarked: “Could you at least try to make it look like an accident?”