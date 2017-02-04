Revenues were down for 2016, Ms. Shalala acknowledged, in part because of voluntary restrictions and the fact that the charity's major fund-raisers – the former president and his daughter, Chelsea – were campaigning for Mrs. Clinton. Revenues "dropped during the economic downturn, too," Ms. Shalala said.

It's official: the Clinton Foundation is in a world of hurt. The Foundation president, Donna Shalala, interviewed by the New York Times , confirms:

So with the Trump recovery underway, and freed from the scrutiny an election year brings, they should be expecting an inflow of resources from civic-minded donors, right? Hmm, that doesn't seem to be happening. Why, it's almost as if a front for influence-peddling has run out of influence to peddle. The U.K. Daily Mail reports:

The Clinton Foundation is shedding two of its most politically problematic programs, while Bill Clinton is asking for supporters' advice on where to take his family's charity arm next. Being spun into separate entities are the foundation's initiatives in the country of Haiti, along with the Clinton Giustra Enterprise Partnership, named after a billionaire backer of the couple. Additionally, the Clinton Global Initiative, the annual meet-and-greet in New York City between celebrities, rock stars, activists, dignitaries and Clintons, officially closed up shop in recent weeks.

Naturally, the Clintons are blaming their opponents, although the word "vast" is missing so far:

'In 2016, despite the political season and unprecedented attacks that were misleading or outright false, the Clinton Foundation continued its good work in the United States and around the world,' Bill Clinton wrote at one point. In another he said, 'he attacks on our efforts have not come from people and organizations who understand or care about the work we do.'

There are a lot of Clinton Machine apparatchiks – people like Shalala but more obscure – who depend on the Clinton Foundation for off-year employment, and if the money starts running out, they would have to find honest employment. Some of them may even know things about the Clintons that would cause trouble if exposed to the public. So I would expect that other programs may be ditched, as the Foundation's priorities have always centered on the welfare of the Clinton family.

