In the face of this egregious act, volunteers were organized to set the stones aright. One of those volunteers was Vice President Pence. His presence sent a message that such acts will not go unnoticed or unaddressed ( here ).

Early this week, a Jewish cemetery near St. Louis was vandalized. Nearly two hundred headstones were knocked over ( here and here ). That such a vile act would occur should shock no one. There has been a steady rise in anti-Semitic acts in America over the eight years of Obama's term in office ( here , here , and here ).

But Pence and the rest of the volunteers weren't the only people to step up. Muslims got in on the act. And the media were poised to feature their generosity. The AP reported:

Muslim groups have launched a crowdfunding campaign for the Chesed Shel Emeth Society cemetery in University City, Missouri, with a goal of $20,000. It has raised nearly $75,000.

The headline at Reuters read: "Muslims raise over $91,000 for vandalized Jewish cemetery in Missouri."

Aw. Isn't that sweet? And when you learn who was behind this effort, your heart will truly swell with warm, fuzzy feelings. Reuters reports:

The fundraising effort was launched by Linda Sarsour, a liberal political activist, and Tarek El-Messidi, the founding director of Celebrate Mercy, a non-profit organization that teaches the public about Mohammad, the founder of Islam. Sarsour was a supporter of U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders in his bid to become the Democratic Party's presidential candidate, and was one of the organizers of the Women's March on Washington on Jan. 21, the day after Trump's inauguration.

For those not familiar with Sarsour, let me share some additional résumé highlights. The Cliffs Notes are that she's a terrorist sympathizer, an Israel hater (code for anti-Semite), and taqiyya expert who gloms onto any and all movements where she thinks she can gain traction among useful idiots.

Discover the Networks reports:

... Linda Sarsour is a Palestinian-American community activist who has served as executive director of the Arab American Association of New York (AAANY) since 2005. She is also a board member of the Muslim Democratic Club of New York (MDCNY), and a member of the Justice League NYC. An outspoken critic of Israel, Sarsour supports the Boycott, Divestment & Sanctions (BDS) movement, a Hamas-inspired initiative that uses various forms of public protest, economic pressure, and court rulings to advance the Hamas agenda of permanently destroying Israel as a Jewish nation-state. ... She made clear her opposition to Israel's existence as a Jewish state when she tweeted in October 2012 that "nothing is creepier than Zionism."

Breitbart reports:

Sarsour ... seems as if she makes it a point to attach herself to every social justice cause known to man and tie it to Palestine. For example, in November, she attached herself to the cause of blocking Dakota Access Pipeline and made sure to bring her Palestinian flag. This shameless promotion could also be seen at the Women's March as well. ... However, her biggest splash that weekend was when the level of her hypocrisy towards the cause espoused by the Woman's March was pointed out to the public. Specifically, a tweet of Sarsour's dismissing the misogynistic views of Saudi Arabia simply because the country has a paid maternity leave program, has been making the rounds on social media. ... In addition to her dismissal of Saudi subjugation of women, she has attacked a documentary calling attention to the plight of women in the Islamic world. Sarsour has been a vocal critic of the executive producer of the film, Ayaan Hirsi Ali, a former Dutch Parliamentarian, ex-Muslim, and vocal critic of Islam who was also the victim of female genital mutilation. In 2011, Sarsour took to twitter and vulgarly berated Hirsi Ali; and ACT for America founder, Brigitte Gabriel, and said, "I wish I could take their vaginas away – they don't deserve to be women." ... Sarsour also has a long history of criticizing Israel in ways that cross the line into anti-Semitism and terrorist sympathizing. ... She called for solidarity with Muhammad Allan, a member of the terrorist group Palestinian Islamic Jihad who has a history of recruiting suicide bombers.

The Federalist reports:

... Sarsour has railed against women spotlighting misogyny in the Muslim world. She openly advocates for including sharia law in the United States[.]

The Daily Caller reports:

Linda Sarsour ... was recently spotted at a large Muslim convention in Chicago posing for pictures with an accused financier for Hamas, the terrorist group. ... Sarsour was implicated in Hamas activity in the West Bank in the 1990s, according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). ADL cited a Nov. 2001 FBI memo detailing information provided by Sarsour's brother, Jamil, to Israeli investigators in 1998.

From The Jerusalem Post:

... Sarsour has increasingly linked her Palestinian cause with struggles facing the wider Arab American community since September 11th, with the concerns of the Black Lives Matter movement, and with the responsibility to protect undocumented immigrants, LGBTQ citizens, women and girls. ... Her political philosophy places all of these groups, with all of their unique challenges, within the same category of oppressed peoples – and the oppressors, the opposition, are large corporations, white Islamophobes and Zionists. ... she has repeatedly used the term Zionist as an epithet.

I wish whoever organized people to set the headstones right had rejected the money from Sarsour's organization. Because her fundraiser was nothing more than Muslims using this egregious act as a public relations stunt that counted on well meaning people to be pawns.

The Quran commands hate for Jews. This hate is a central value for an observant Muslim. And anyone who wants to believe otherwise is uninformed or in denial.

Thank you, Vice President Pence, and all the volunteers who turned out to set the headstones right.

Linda Sarsour and company can take their donations and...well, you can finish the sentence.