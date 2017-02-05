Chinese social media takes up the Trumphaters

This subtitled video (follow this link) of a demonstration/shouting match/debate following President Trump’s inauguration is widely circulating in China through various WeChat groups (WeChat is China's predominant social media platform and much more). However, most Chinese don't care very much about Trump and US politics other than how China is treated. Regular people in China also understand that as the American president he should certainly put America first.

Thomas Lifson: I would add that as a bonus you get to sit through a weird Chinese commercial before the video appears.