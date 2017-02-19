Chelsea Clinton asks for another word for 'horrifying'; Juanita Broaddrick obliges

Chelsea Clinton wanted to know another word for horrifying to comment about how bad she felt that an illegal alien was arrested while in court seeking a protective order against her abusive boyfriend. Chelsea had to comment on the arrest of an illegal immigrant, who had been deported six times, who was arrested while attending a court hearing in Texas on a claim that she had been abused by her boyfriend. She was seeking a protective order, as provided by the American laws she has consistently violated. But Chelsea wanted to show her deep concern for women, so she asked for another word for horrifying to describe the arrest.

Chelsea asked on Twitter: "I need a thesaurus. What's another word for horrifying? Sick? Awful? Running out of adjectives these days that mean unconscionably terrible[.]" Juanita Broaddrick was kind enough to help Chelsea. Ms. Broaddrick, who says Bubba Clinton raped her, advised Chelsea that another word for horrifying is "your father, Bill Clinton." Seems Chelsea and Hillary have concern for an illegal alien who was arrested but not for an American woman who was raped.