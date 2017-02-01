Calkickout Petition

People from California can sign the Calexit petition, but what about the rest of us in the other 49 states? From my point of view, we would benefit the most from California leaving the Union. Think of it. 55 Democrat votes in the Electoral College, gone. Two Democrat senators and a raft of Democrat Representatives, gone. Wacko news stories coming out of San Francisco, Los Angeles and California colleges would trouble us less if it were a different country. Hollywood, and all it's knee jerk liberals would be in a different country. They could rant and rave about California politics, but who would listen to their criticisms of American politics?

Please, someone who knows how to do these things, start a Calkickout petition. This would be a petition to our Legislative, Judicial, and Executive branches to not only accede to California's desire to leave the union, but to actively encourage it and do everything possible to facilitate and speed it up, and, yes, kick them out even if they don't want to go. Can we do that? Calling Judge Napolitano. Yes, I know it might be inconvenient to have a new Venezuela on our western border, but, hey, maybe it wouldn't be that bad. Maybe if they were on their own, they would come to their senses before toilet paper disappears from the store shelves, and food supplies have to be protected by the military. I know this would be cruel to those Californians who are not snowflake liberals, but I suspect that most of them would be smart enough to head east before we slam the border shut. If not, well, that's what survival of the fittest is all about.