Former Secretary of State John Kerry has not ruled out running for president again in 2020, according to a new interview.

The 2004 Democratic presidential nominee, who lost to George W. Bush, is suggesting he could be up for potentially running against President Trump.

"I haven't been thinking about it or talking about it," Kerry told the New York Times before adding, "I haven't ruled anything in or anything out."

In December, Kerry also said he had thought "for a minute or two" about jumping into the action.