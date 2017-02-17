Be still, my heart! Latest Dem to show interest in 2020 reveals the dreadful empty bench
There are so many possible delights ahead for partisans of President Trump as the remaining Democrats with a plausible claim to national standing sort themselves out for the nomination race for 2020. But for sheer entertainment value, this would be hard to top.
Anna Giartelli of the Examiner reports:
Former Secretary of State John Kerry has not ruled out running for president again in 2020, according to a new interview.
The 2004 Democratic presidential nominee, who lost to George W. Bush, is suggesting he could be up for potentially running against President Trump.
"I haven't been thinking about it or talking about it," Kerry told the New York Times before adding, "I haven't ruled anything in or anything out."
In December, Kerry also said he had thought "for a minute or two" about jumping into the action.
The thought of a debate between freewheeling Donald Trump and pompous, Botoxed-up John Kerry gives me goosebumps. One man made a fortune in the billions, while the other married one.
Please, please, get John Edwards out of retirement and put him on the ticket, too. That way, all those fading bumper stickers in Berkeley and Cambridge can have renewed life. We know you have trouble admitting a mistake, John, so double down.
And don't neglect the silly outfits!
