Ashley Judd is going (even more) crazy

Breitbart reports that actress and left-wing activist Ashley Judd calls the "tragedy" of Donald Trump's election far worse than her experience of being raped as a child. "It remains for me the worst thing that has ever happened to me in my lifetime." She adds, "Raped as a child – bad. Re-raped by a political system that ordains a clown – really bad." The "political system," as Ms. Judd calls it, did everything possible, beyond the bounds of honor and integrity, to prevent Donald Trump from becoming president. Still, he won more than 80% of all counties throughout America, against the will and machinations of the "political system." In saying the election of Trump is worse than the trauma of child rape, Ashley Judd is evidencing full-blown rage decompensation. For her, this presidency is worse than the painful body memories and lasting mental distress that typically haunt people who were raped in childhood. Ms. Judd gives clues of her underlying mental instability, which caused her to decompensate so severely.

"There were adult men in my family who failed to protect me as a child." These same men, apparently, voted for Trump. Ms. Judd seems to blame being raped not on the rapist, but on the men who failed to protect her. And in voting for Trump, she cries out to those men, "You're gonna put me out there again. And the idea that you would protect me has evaporated. Incredibly painful, incredibly painful." Ms. Judd suffers "incredible pain" due to the voting preferences of family members in the 2016 election. Her rage decompensation illustrates the difference between political opinion and moral conviction in the case of rape and exploitation of women. In Ms. Judd's feverish imagination, there is a political type – the white, heterosexual, conservative man – who is a danger to women, while left-wing politicians who promote Planned Parenthood and speak feminist litany are not. Ms. Judd's unbalanced mind has transferred her pain at being raped, and possibly other traumatic experiences, away from the actual offender and onto that political type. Of the last seven presidents, the two who were infamous for being exploitive and abusive to women were Democrats John Kennedy and Bill Clinton. If Ashley Judd's rage were directed at actual rapists rather than a political construct, she would have found the re-election of Bill Clinton incredibly painful. Ms. Judd did not stand up for Juanita Broaddrick and the many other women who accused President Clinton of criminal acts, nor did she fault Mrs. Clinton for threatening them and covering up for him. Ashley Judd undoubtedly voted for Hillary Clinton because her attitude about rape is based on political opinion unmoored from the moral conviction that protects all women. Ms. Judd is so decompensated that she cannot think rationally about the foremost duties of the president to protect the Constitution, serve as commander-in-chief, and defend the American people from enemies. Politics has replaced Christianity as her true religion. Over time, that Godless religion substitute unhinges the mind. When her family members commit heresy against her political beliefs, they become evil monsters – worse than someone who would rape a child.