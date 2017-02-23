In a single day, eleven Jewish community centers received bomb threats across America and more than one hundred gravestones at a Jewish cemetery in Missouri were vandalized ( here ).

Our short tour begins in the United States, in Indiana, where a life-sized Jesus statue in front of a church was beheaded for the second time in as many weeks. The first time, the vandal left the head behind. The second time, they took the head ( here ).

A New York Times op-ed titled “How can we get rid of Trump?” featured the photograph below (here).

A 20-foot long banner reading “Refugees Welcome” appeared on top of the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty (here).

Across the pond, when Swedish government officials visited Iran to strike deals with the mullahs, these 21st century feminists wore hijabs, black clothes, and formless large coats while adopting meek body language (here and here).

London hosted the first “Modest Fashion Week” targeting Muslim women and hosted by a make-up company that refuses to sell products to Trump supporters. And a high end department store in the UK will be selling hijabs and other modest clothing to cater to the rapidly growing population of Muslim women (here and here).

Germany is considering voting rights for “migrants” (here).

Pope Francis pressed the West to take in more “refugees,” framing it as an opportunity for “growth” (here).

ISIS vowed to rid Cairo of all its Christians, stating that Christians are their “favorite prey,” that Christians are no longer dhimmis, and that because they are now considered infidels they must be slaughtered (here).

Back in the states, a student at the University of Pennsylvania claimed he was traumatized when a professor denied “white privilege,” the University of Washington deemed English grammar to be inherently racist, and another Christian university (this one in Texas) catered to Muslims (here here, and here).

In California there are rumblings of universal health care that covers illegals, a bishop urged people to become social justice disrupters against Trump, and a gang member who was released from prison murdered a police officer (here, here and here).

NBC News produced two videos exploiting kids to castigate President Trump. And an MTV News political correspondent participated in an anti-Trump march (here and here).

Fake hate crimes continue (here and here).

And finally, a recent article in The New Republic floated the idea that President Trump has syphilis (here).

I could go on. And on. And on.