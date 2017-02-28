Deb Heine at PJ Media:

Via the Woman's March-supporting website "Bustle":

These three tasks make it so that, hopefully, people of all backgrounds, situations, and income levels can participate in the strike. Even if you don't have the ability to take off work altogether or not buy anything that day, you can still show solidarity by wearing red. And it doesn't specify that, for instance, you have to wear all-red or a red top — even if you've only got a small red accessory, that's still something.

I can think of a red accessory some women might want to wear on the top of their heads that day, but I don't think the "Day Without A [progressive] Woman" organizers would like it very much.

It goes without saying that "people of all backgrounds, situations, and income levels" will not be participating in the strike. Most conservative women want no part of whatever they think they're doing. That's why I added "progressive" in parentheses -- it is a fallacy for these lefty ladies to characterize themselves as purely pro-woman, as if people who don't share their progressive values are "anti-woman."

Even fewer women would participate if they knew just who was organizing this shindig.

The next Women's March, "the Day Without a Woman" is scheduled March 8. The group published a screed in the Guardian on February 6, advocating a "new wave of militant feminist struggle." A co-author of that screed, Rasmea Yousef Odeh, is no stranger to militancy. She is a convicted terrorist.

Odeh, a Palestinian, was convicted in Israel in 1970 for her part in two terrorist bombings, one of which killed two students while they were shopping for groceries. She spent 10 years in prison for her crimes. She then managed to become a US citizen in 2004 by lying about her past (great detective work, INS: Next time, use Google) but was subsequently convicted, in 2014, of immigration fraud for the falsehoods. However, she won the right to a new trial (set for this spring) by claiming she had been suffering from PTSD at the time she lied on her application. Oh, and in her time as a citizen, she worked for a while as an ObamaCare navigator.

She. Murdered. Students.

To advance her cause, she thought it was okay to plot and carry out an attack to kill people who didn't agree with her. This is not speculation, not a rumor that she was convicted. She confessed the day after she was arrested, then after her time in prison lied and said her confession was false and only given after 25 days of torture and sexual assault by Israeli soldiers.

In the United States, she became (what else) a community organizer in Chicago and received the "Outstanding Community Leader Award" from the Chicago Cultural Alliance. After her arrest and conviction for lying on immigration forms, a "Justice for Rasmea" group was formed. The website paints quite a different picture of Odeh:

Rasmea is a community icon who overcame vicious torture by Israeli authorities while imprisoned in Palestine in the 1970s, and an example for the millions of Palestinians who have not given up organizing for their rights of liberation, equality, and return.