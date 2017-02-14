Ruud Koopmans also warned the EU to block the entry of any Muslims whose identity could not be categorically confirmed.

A professor of sociology and migration research at the Humboldt University of Berlin claims that upwards of 50 million Muslims worldwide support the use of violence "to defend Islam."

Daily Mail:

Koopmans said that of the 1billion adult Muslims in the world, 'half of them are attached to an arch-conservative Islam which places little worth on the rights of women, homosexuals, and people of other faiths'. In an interview with a German news website he claimed that of these 500million conservative Muslims, at least – and probably more – than 50million are willing to sanction violence. Koopmans, who is a professor of sociology and migration research at the Humboldt University of Berlin and the director of integration research at the WZB Berlin Social Science Centre, stressed that not every one of them was ready to exert violence directly. But he added: 'They support the radicals, they encourage them and provide them shelter or simply keep their mouths shut when they observe radicalization.' He says he considers his own estimate of 50million 'an understatement', citing studies that show eight per cent of German Muslims agreed to the use of violence against 'Infidels,' while in his own country 11 per cent of Muslims agreed with the statement: 'There are situations in which it is acceptable for me from the perspective of my religion, that I use violence'. In several Islamic countries, 14 per cent of local Muslims think suicide attacks against innocents are 'sometimes' or 'often' justified to defend Islam, said Koopmans, citing a study by the US-based Pew Research Center.

By contrast, surveys of American attitudes toward violence against abortion clinics and doctors show an astonishingly small number of respondents who think the violence is justified. Less than 3% of Americans think that killing abortion doctors or blowing up abortion clinics is justifiable and even fewer believe it to be morally right.

'I'm very conservative with my estimate of 50million violent Muslims,' added Professor Koopmans. The expert sees a 'clear difference' between anti-Islam baiting and justified criticism of Islam. He went on: 'There is nothing wrong with foreign cultures, as long as they are looking for the connection to the majority in society and actually enrich our countries. 'But those who are here to spread their medieval beliefs, which are unfortunately widespread in Islamic countries, must be met with zero tolerance'. He stressed that the EU should be much more careful to let suspected Islamists have uncontrolled travel to and within Europe. He sad refugees and migrants should be placed initially in transit zones, 'as long as their identity is unclear'.

Fifty million Muslims supporting terrorism - at least, under circumstances where they feel their religion is threatened - is a truly worrying number. It's not that there are 50 million terrorists to worry about, it's that bloc of violence supporters and sympathizers will refuse to cooperate in rooting them out and preventing terror attacks.

It's what happened after the Paris terror attacks, when several suspects, including the mastermind, hid out for several months in the largely Muslim Molenbeek neighborhood outside of Brussels. It's hard to believe that at least some of the residents of that neighborhood did not know that Salah Abdeslam, who grew up in that community, was the most wanted man in Europe.

So in addition to trying to ferret out terrorists among the tens of thousands of migrants, authorities now have to take into account that most Muslims will refuse to cooperate and assist authorities in rooting out those with murder on their minds.

It should be pointed out that 95% of Muslims apparently do not support terrorism or the terrorists. But 50 million do, and that's a security problem that we've been told didn't exist.








