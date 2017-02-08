2016 and 1860: What do California and South Carolina have in common?

The last time Democrats were this upset about the election of a Republican president was when America elected Abraham Lincoln. Lincoln's election revealed that for many Democrats, loyalty to the Union was only provisional. "Not my president!" rapidly became "not my country!" South Carolina led the way, declaring that it was no longer one of the states in United States. Like-minded surrounding states joined in and attempted to form an alternative country.

The rest, as they say, is history. It is interesting to observe that Trump's election has revealed once again that loyalty to America is for many Democrats only provisional. Secession fever is running high in California among those who voted for Hillary Clinton and who find the outcome of the election wholly and utterly unacceptable. How far do you think this will this go? Like South Carolina, California has like-minded neighboring states. Will others – Oregon, Washington, New Mexico – join in by declaring their desire to secede from the United States and form another country? Robert Curry is the author of Common Sense Nation: Unlocking the Forgotten Power of the American Idea from Encounter Books. You can preview the book here.