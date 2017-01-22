'Women's March' ladies: Lose the 'pussy hats,' try an apron instead
A few hundred thousand "pussy hats" descend on the Capitol, screaming, Pay for my birth control, and our liberal betters in the media can't get enough. Pro-lifers in their hundreds of thousands attending the March for Life on Friday might find that funny, if they can think over the sound of crickets in the MSM press rooms.
My girlfriend, like a lot of women out there, wanted to make it clear that the screamers don't speak for her. So we put this up on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the rest:
"What better thing to do on the day of the #WomensMarch than prepare a hot meal for my boyfriend? #Notmymarch"
She did receive a concerned message from a liberal friend, which I find ironic. Between the apron and the pussy hat, you'd think people would focus their concern on the girl wearing the latter. Not in our brave new world, though, which is just more proof that The Donald has his work cut out for him.
To spell out the craziness going on here, when a tide of pro-life Americans hits the streets of D.C. later this week, it'll be abundantly clear what they're marching for: an end to the vivisection of children in the womb. What did Saturday's women march for? The right to kill those same helpless children? To sterilize themselves with carcinogens? To behave like the very worst of men?
It's always vague with the sort of person who likes "Grab Back" as a slogan. And then you'll discover that it's better vague, because the specifics tend to be pretty gross, and pretty stupid.
As for me, I'll take the girl who knows her way around the kitchen...and how to have her way with the camera.
Drew Belsky is American Thinker's deputy editor. Follow him on Twitter at @DJB627.
