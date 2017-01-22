'Women's March' ladies: Lose the 'pussy hats,' try an apron instead

A few hundred thousand "pussy hats" descend on the Capitol, screaming, Pay for my birth control, and our liberal betters in the media can't get enough. Pro-lifers in their hundreds of thousands attending the March for Life on Friday might find that funny, if they can think over the sound of crickets in the MSM press rooms. My girlfriend, like a lot of women out there, wanted to make it clear that the screamers don't speak for her. So we put this up on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the rest: