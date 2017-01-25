Women’s anti-Trump march: The gift that’ll keep on giving

If the women’s march this past Saturday in Washington DC seemed somewhat familiar it should. It was nothing more than a Hillary campaign rally redux – with the exception that it drew a decent crowd. And of course there was no Hillary, but hey, she barely attended her own rallies anyway. There are two important things that made Saturday’s march “essential” Hillary Clinton.

One, the messengers were loud screeching obnoxious liberal women all yelling about their rights and hating hard on Donald Trump. Sure these women kicked it up a “vulgar” notch compared to Hillary, but she’s still hard to beat calling half the American electorate deplorable and irredeemable. One thing is for certain though; all these women were definitely channeling Hillary’s campaign message, which brings us to the second important thing - the message itself. Just like the Hillary’s campaign - there was no message. So in that sense, it really was the same message as Hillary. Voila, there you have it – a Hillary campaign rally! And we all know how well those worked out for her. The good thing is, if the new messengers continue to act like Hillary while spouting her message you might just have the makings of a perpetual losing cause that could usher in even larger majorities in congress in 2018 and another four years of President Donald J. Trump in 2020. Really the only thing missing now is for Senator Elizabeth ‘Fauxcahontas’ Warren to headline these rallies and pick up where Hillary left off; hopefully all the way to 2020 and her nomination to run against President Trump where she will be soundly trounced. We can only hope these people are that stupid. BTW, here’s what Hillary’s tweeted about the march: “Scrolling through images of the #womensmarch is awe-inspiring. Hope it brought joy to others as it did to me.” What’s that definition of insanity again?