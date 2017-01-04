Whose cars would you flip? Tucker Carlson engages the left

It is fun to watch, but then the echo of the discourse becomes troubling. The thought process of this self-anointed university intellectual is discomforting. A University of Chicago campus newspaper editor is angry. Jake Bittle is deeply bothered by the power of the incoming Trump administration, and specifically the Trump press secretary, Sean Spicer. Upon analysis, this is understandable. This is the first transfer of power he has witnessed in adulthood. He might have missed the one back in 2008.

Editor Jake Bittle is in his early 20s and thus, when Obama first came to “power” and that power transfer occurred, this young man was likely 13 or 14 years old. Certainly he had a lesser understanding of power transfer due to elections back then. He may have been completely oblivious to Obama taking power and perhaps doesn’t remember the “elections have consequences” comment. He is less oblivious now, but not completely out of the woods. The editor wrote in his column of turning cars over and projectile vomiting in response to a campus visit by Trump’s press secretary. In the Carlson interview, he walked back that rhetoric but kept to the notion that demonstrations and some illegal activity are a good replacement for level-headed, fact-based, logical discussion. The editor speaks of how the Tea Party was able to mobilize and get its people elected. Unmentioned is the peaceful nature of it all. Car-flipping and projectile vomiting were not a part of the Tea Party successes. Mr. Bittle promotes the dispensing “notions of civility” and that “deliberation, analysis,” and that “hearing both sides” are “no longer viable.” This is where it wasn’t funny anymore. Tucker asked the simple question: “whose cars would you flip?” No answer. I think I have the answer for this young man. A time-out. Yes, campus newspaper editor, elections do have consequences, and those involve power. When you don’t get your way in adulthood, you don’t pick up the toy and throw it against the Montessori classroom wall. That doesn’t work here. Intelligent discussion, reasoning, and logical conclusions do, as Tucker said, “carry the day.” Is there still a debate club at the University of Chicago?