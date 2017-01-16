Consider that for five and a half years there was a blog chronicling Mrs. Obama’s wardrobe choices, arguably the first devoted to the clothes of a political figure, and that when Mr. Obama wore a tan suit to a news conference it practically broke the internet (ditto when he eschewed a tie). Consider that Mrs. Obama’s effect on fashion brands was the subject of a study by a New York University professor in the Harvard Business Review entitled “How This First Lady Moves Markets.”

Michelle Obama's choice of clothes has had an enormous impact on American and the world, the New York Times tells us .

Especially in her husband’s second term, Mrs. Obama used her leverage and visibility not only to raise the profile of a host of local designers (the biggest struggle for a young designer, Mr. Wu said, is attention; she solved that), but also as argument against isolationism and in support of allies across the world. It was not happenstance that she wore a Gucci gown to the Kennedy Center Honors the same day Italy went to the polls to vote on a referendum widely viewed as a verdict on Matteo Renzi, the country’s now former reformist prime minister.

He lost that referendum; do you think Mrs. Obama picked the wrong dress?

Just look at the dresses above. The first shows how screaming bright colors that one might find in children's clothes. The second shows how three completely different patterns--white dots, solid blue, and black dots, clash terribly like three diseases fighting each other in one body. The third showed how wearing large, black dots jumbled together with yellow bars and green machetes makes wearing contemporary art a bad idea.

Above we have blood red roses clashing with black and white to produce a cacophony of visual screams. In the middle we have an outfit made for Count Dracula's wife that accentuates Mrs. Obama's hips and thighs for that "second trimester" look. And on the upper right we have a classic Tic Tac Toe board with sloppy black lines to accentuate the hideousness of the outfit.

Questions for discussion:

1) Which do you think was Mrs. Obama's worst outfit?

2) Mrs. Obama wore expensive clothes. She didn't find a cure for cancer, beat ISIS, or balance the budget or secure the border. Yet she is being treated like a great hero. With Mrs. Obama gone, who will the media have left to worship?

Ed Straker is the senior writer at NewsMachete.com.