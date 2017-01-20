Where are all the voters who were duped by Russian hacks and FBI Director Comey’s actions?

If Democrats believe the outcome of the election is the result of Russian hacks and FBI Director Comey’s actions, then it stands to reason that there must be millions of Hillary leaning voters who changed their vote to Trump as a result. So the big question to ask Democrats who make this argument is where all the people that changed their Hillary vote to Trump, and how come those people aren’t shouting from the rooftops that they were duped by the Russians and FBI Director Comey into voting for Trump? And why haven’t we seen any of these duped people telling their story on every liberal drive-by media channel?

Well, if you really want to know where all the duped people are you may be surprised to know that there are none. That’s right. None! If there were, the liberal media would have already rounded them all up and be broadcasting wall-to-wall coverage of their plight as victims of the newly found liberal victim status - “voter information-fraud.” The real truth is this argument is just another method liberals are using to try and cope with Hillary’s loss to Donald Trump. So let’s be nice and try to help them out. OK libs… breathe in slow and deep – now breathe out slow and easy and repeat after me – “Make America Great Again.” There you go… that wasn’t so bad now was it? Don’t you feel better? It’ll be OK – President Trump promises – believe him!