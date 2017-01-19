What Trump rollbacks of Obama policies should come first?

The incoming Trump administration is being coy about which of the preceding administration's unpopular policies will lead off a widely anticipated period of presidential nullification of the many reviled Obama executive orders of the past eight years. Obama's pen and phone method of governance was a major contributing factor to the Republican victory. Democrats learned the hard way that at least half of America still believes in lawful representative democracy as established and, more importantly, as guaranteed by our Constitution. In November, that same half of America rose up in rebellion against the unpopular federal policies and regulations being crammed down their throats by a dictatorial president who had no hope of getting his programs enacted through Congress as the Constitution decrees. A huge percentage of American counties voted Republican in 2016 for a politically untested businessman candidate, largely because he promised to roll back a long list of these arrogant Obama decrees.

Now much of that same half of the nation waits in gleeful anticipation to see when and where the process begins. The when is hopefully easy – Friday afternoon, after Donald Trump is sworn in – while the where among the many detested Democrat edicts is less certain and assuredly more intriguing. Adding to the suspense is Trump spokesman Sean Spicer, who dangled this treat at a news briefing Wednesday: "He's got a few of them probably in the area of four or five that we're looking at for Friday," some of them logistical, Spicer said Wednesday at a news briefing. "Then there are some other ones that I expect him to sign with respect to a couple of issues that have been high on his priority list." That is like waving a bag of freshly sawed butcher's bones in a dog kennel. You can almost hear the saliva pumping from all those glands. The guy's not even in office yet, and he's got the attention of the American people focused on his actions in a manner his predecessor could only imagine in his wildest hoping and dreaming. And that's all the American people, not just the half who voted for him; the liberal Democrats are watching with the same high anticipation, but with fear, not hope, as their driving emotion. Just imagine how much fun it's going to be to sit back and watch all those liberal heads exploding with outrage as their beloved royal decrees disappear with the stroke of a different pen. Maybe a few of the real loons will actually leave for Canada. So what's your favorite Obama policy or regulation you'd like to see reversed first, and why?