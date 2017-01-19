What movie does the end of Obama remind you of?

With the Obama presidency ending, we see the forces of evil and chaos shrinking and the forces of restoration rising to the occasion. Many movies come to mind to symbolize this. My favorite is the end of The Return of the King, where Sauron's Tower of Barad-dûr, deprived of the power of the ring (the presidency), slowly collapses. The giant glowing eye of Sauron, mounted on top of the tower, shifts left and right helplessly as it realizes that its power is ending, much as Obama must be feeling now. Then, finally, the eye of evil bursts, blowing the entire tower of evil to pieces. Return of the Jedi. Another great metaphor for Obama's departure can be seen in what seems like George Lucas's 219th recut version of The Return of the Jedi, where people are celebrating all over the galaxy as the Empire is overthrown. Watch for James Comey as Darth Vader, who turns good at the end.

The Great Escape. Prisoners of war work for months digging tunnels and assembling tools and supplies for an escape. They are told that all the polling shows that escape from a repressive regime is impossible. It's not. The Long Walk. Several prisoners escape from a Soviet gulag and walk thousands of miles to freedom in India. THX 1138. The government doesn't merely control health care; it requires citizens to take pills that control their minds. The police force has been nationalized and goes after anyone who does not take his Obamacare medication. People have to use their assigned doctor whether they like him or not. Flash Gordon. Flash Gordon overthrows a dictator who survives by pitting one racial group against another. Brave New World. A black man named Mustapha Mond rules society like a dictator, telling everyone what to eat, think, and do in precise detail. He thinks he is brilliant and walks around wearing a shirt with a giant "A+" sewn on it. Car Wash. A black man named Duane takes the name Abdullah and tries to rob a car wash. He is foiled and starts crying hysterically when he realizes that his life of jihad is over. The Wiz. In this black version of the Wizard of Oz, Richard Pryor terrorizes the population as the Wizard of Oz until he is overthrown. What movie does the end of the Obama administration remind you of? Ed Straker is the senior writer at NewsMachete.com.