What kind of men sign up for the women's march on Washington?
There's going to be a women's march on Washington for all those who were "with her!" and not "with him!" Most of the attendees will be hardcore feminist women, but some men are attending as well:
"This is a movement that is led by women, but it is not just for women. It's for all people," said Linda Sarsour, one of the march's lead organizers.
One caveat: "You have to be okay with being led by women," she said.
"A lot of men are quiet supporters of women," said Jackson Katz, author of "Man Enough? Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, and the Politics of Presidential Masculinity." Millions of men voted for Clinton and support women's rights both politically and personally, he said, but they don't have a powerful voice.
Katz attributes the more muffled support among men in part to efforts that Trump and other Republicans have made to challenge the masculinity of men who support liberal causes or women in leadership. Trump has repeatedly cast himself as the strong man.
Alex Mohajer, co-founder of Bros 4 Hillary, an advocacy group, said it this way: "There is a sense [that] if you outwardly support a woman you are less deserving of your man stripes."
Katz said these men will need to speak out if they don't want to see abortion outlawed, given Trump's pledge to appoint antiabortion judges to federal courts.
"That means taking some risks in challenging other men, and literally standing up to the bullying that comes from the right about masculinity," Katz said.
Women are leading the charge for the march, heading up logistics and legal work, while male volunteers are playing mostly supporting roles.
Tim Riddick, a 36-year-old photographer from Woodbridge, said he plans to join the march because he wants to set an example for his three young sons.
Riddick calls himself a "purple elephant," a rare liberal who is also an observant Christian. He believes... blending the line on what is considered a "women's issue" to start with, including access to abortion and birth control.
Questions for discussion for men:
1) Has abortion become a more pressing issue now that men can get pregnant?
2) Do you think men who sign up for this march take their wives' last name and sip coffee in flannel nightclothes like Pajama Boy?
3) Are you "okay with being led by women," even if that means wearing a collar and a leash?
Questions for discussion for women:
1) If Donald Trump takes away your birth control, will you be abstinent until Democrats come back in power?
2) Would you march against Donald Trump to show your children how important it is to have abortions?
3) Do you think the march would be a great place to meet docile men who will eagerly accept the dominion of tough girls?
A scene from 1974's Planet Earth, featuring a society where men were "okay with being led by women."
Ed Straker is the senior writer at NewsMachete.com.
