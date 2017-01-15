The two performers gave different reasons for cancelling. Holliday apparently wasn't aware that Donald Trump was a controversial figure on the left and was made to feel the hate by the left, especially from the LGBT community.

Pop singer Jennifer Holliday and famous tenor Andrea Boccelli have backed out of performing at Donald Trump's inaugural after accepting invitations to perform.

The Hill:

“In light of the information pointed out to me via the Daily Beast article on yesterday, my only choice must now be to stand with the LGBT Community and to state unequivocally that I WILL NOT PERFORM FOR THE WELCOME CONCERT OR FOR ANY OF THE INAUGURATION FESTIVITIES!” Holliday wrote in a letter addressed to the LGBT community posted on TheWrap. Holliday on Friday had defended the decision to sing at the inauguration, telling the Associated Press that she saw the performance as “singing for the people.” I didn't see it as singing for Trump; I saw it as singing for the people on the mall," Holliday said. While Holliday voted for Hillary Clinton, the actress received scrutiny after the Inaugural Committee said Friday that she would be among several performers at the “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration.” "It just really made my heart drop to my feet," she told the news service. "How could I have this much hate spewing at me, and I haven't even done anything? I guess it's not like those old days when political views were your own and you had freedom of speech. ... We live in a different time now and a decision to go and do something for America is not so clear-cut anymore." In the letter, Holliday apologized for the “lapse of judgement” and said she was “deeply indebted” to the LGBT Community due to its role in starting her career.

It's embarrassing to see her grovel before the LGBT lobby, begging forgiveness for, as she said, something she never did. Whatever happened to singing "for the people"? The vileness of the criticism evidently trumped her expansive view of what the inaugural was all about.

Boccelli had a different reason for cancelling, but once again, the left's hatred contributed to his decision:

Opera star Andrea Bocelli backed out of singing at Donald Trump's inauguration after receiving death threats, The Mail on Sunday has learnt. The revelation came as another singer – Broadway legend Jennifer Holliday – last night pulled out of the President-elect's festivities after being threatened and branded an 'Uncle Tom'. When blind tenor Bocelli announced he would not sing at this Friday's celebration, it was widely reported it was because fans had said they would boycott his concerts and records. But a source said the 58-year-old had been determined to 'press ahead' and sing but had pulled out on the advice of his security team after receiving threats to his life. A source close to Bocelli, a friend of Trump's, said: 'Andrea is very sad to be missing the chance to sing at such a huge global event but he has been advised it is simply not worth the risk.'

I was told that if Trump were elected, there would be threats of physical violence against political opponents and a loss of freedom.

Little did I know...