They're at the front lines. They've seen violence. They've seen death. They've seen tremendous crimes against humanity. But they have never seen the likes of a temporary, limited ban on visitors from a handful of the most dangerous countries. For many at DHS, it's broken them utterly .

Now President Trump is causing hardened officials at the Department of Homeland Security to cry.

"There are people literally crying in the office here," said a senior U.S. immigration official who spoke to The Intercept on condition of anonymity.

Note the key word: literally. This is not a case of employees crying figuratively, or metaphorically. It's literal big, wet tears, streaming down their cheeks, short-circuiting their keyboards.

The immigration official said that staffers at one Department of Homeland Security office were devastated when they arrived at work Monday morning to find an email, circulated among DHS leadership over the weekend, informing department personnel that they would no longer be permitted to adjudicate any immigration claims from the seven countries targeted by Trump's travel ban, including petitions for asylum, permanent residency, or naturalization. Dozens of staff members of DHS's Refugee, Asylum, and International Operations Directorate (RAIO) – which provides immigration and urgent humanitarian services to people fleeing oppression, persecution, or torture – were slated to fly out to posts in the Middle East and North Africa this week

Hey, did you know that a major function of the Department of Homeland Security is to provide immigration services in foreign countries? Officials are understandably upset that they cannot complete their chartered mission and may even be redirected to what they would surely see as unrelated tasks, such as homeland security.

Ruppel acknowledged that much of her staff had come to RAIO with the understanding that their work would largely involve granting asylum approval to those fleeing hardship around the world, and that Trump's order appeared to threaten that reality.

Their reality is threatened. What about the reality of DHS being used to import people from suspect countries?

Just look at the emotions that Donald Trump is bringing out in people.

Spicer's comments further infuriated State Department officials... "Multiple people were absolutely livid," said a State Department official... "We're all in suspense and on hold, and obviously fuming."

That's not all. I did a few Google searches, and here are some more I came up with:

Despair, confusion reign as Trump's travel ban hits

Wall Street's 'fear index' jumps the most in 3 months as Trump spooks market

Trump Border Wall Announcement Builds More Resentment in Mexico

Trump Immigration Ban Spurs Anxiety and Confusion

Silicon Valley's Ambivalence Toward Trump Turns to Anger

Anxiety. Fear. Anger. Resentment. From the wall-to-wall media coverage, Trump is being portrayed as being able to play the world like a great emotional piano, having the distinct ability to hit the keys that make people scream the hardest. He's Emperor Palpatine, a figure long loathed among vegan Yodaphiles, a madman who speaks in a gravelly voice and says, "Give in to your anger! Let the hate flow through you!"

Anyone reading this coverage would be confused as to where this man came from. How did he get elected president? Who voted for him? Did he ever campaign on any of these issues? The fact is, Donald Trump did get elected president, and people voted for him exactly because of homeland security. He's doing exactly what he was elected to do, and that's one fact the media cannot cover up.

Ed Straker is the senior writer at NewsMachete.com.