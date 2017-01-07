« Guess whom Chris Matthews blames for Ft. Lauderdale shooting | Once again, the left have screwed over the people they pretend to champion »
January 7, 2017
Torrential California rains knock out editor Lifson's internet
Torrential rains have knocked out the internet in northern California, which includes AT Editor in Chief Tom Lifson's access to the net.
The rains are expected to continue for a week and are expected to play havoc with power and the internet. Floods and avalanches are expected.
Tom wants readers and emailers to know that he will be back on as soon as service is restored.
