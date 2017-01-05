Time to boycott Turkey

When Mr. Trump cuts taxes and rolls back the regulation bureaucracy, Americans will prosper. When they prosper, they travel. Turkey is home to many sites that the New Testament names: Ephesus, Colossae, Lystra, Sardis, Miletos, Pergamum, and so on. The problem is, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has been turning into a tyrant.