The Badat family sat crammed together on their couch Sunday morning, desperately trying, call after call, to reach the other side of the world.

A Syrian refugee who has hoping to give birth in America may see her dreams foiled by Donald Trump.

It took half an hour to get through to Ankara, Turkey, where they had left their pregnant daughter, Enas, and her husband three months ago. Back then, it seemed only a matter of time before the young couple would join the Badats and their three younger children in Bloomfield Township in the Detroit suburbs, where they had gained entry as Syrian refugees. Then President Trump issued his visa ban. Overnight, their world shifted. By the time they reached Enas over a shaky WhatsApp connection Sunday morning, everyone on both sides of the line was crying. “It took so long to be pregnant; I wanted you to be able to help me,” said Enas, 25 and due in March. She appeared on the phone’s tiny screen in a black hijab, sitting before a tattered gray curtain.

The family just came to America three months ago. They immediately expected to bring other family members along with them. Enas's need is severe; if she doesn't give birth in America, her baby will not be an American citizen. Crying in her black burka, she looked desperately unhappy that she was not about to create a new American who could anchor her to our society.

Keep in mind that the Washington Post published this as a sympathetic story. They see nothing disturbing about admitting a fundamentalist hijabi to America; they see nothing disturbing about her obvious attempts to create an anchor baby; and they see nothing disturbing about reporting the generous living arrangements and benefits American taxpayers are paying for:

Since arriving in the Detroit area three months ago, the family has been guided by other immigrants, who have helped them secure the two-bedroom apartment in Bloomfield Township, chipped in to help them rent furniture and arranged private English lessons after discovering that the local adult-education classes were full.

Do you think "other immigrants" paid for their two-bedroom apartment, as the cleverly worded sentence implied? I think it much more likely that you, the taxpayer, paid for it.

“Are we going to get our green cards? Are we going to be allowed to stay here?” Nour wondered. “We don’t know anything anymore.”

Nor does the WaPo see a problem with the family's sense of entitlement. It's a total disconnect from reality. The narrative has become so preposterous, that it's no wonder the mainstream media has become totally unrelatable to large numbers of Americans.

