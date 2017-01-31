Think of all the things Chuck Schumer didn't cry about

When illegal immigrants are released by sanctuary cities and by a president who ignores existing laws, there is little if any empathy by Hollywood, the media, and Democrats when they kill or commit other heinous crimes. There are no protests to protect the citizens of communities, and I have never seen Chuck Schumer shed a tear for the victims. Where have the Hollywood fundraisers been to help the victims? When an American facility was under attack in Libya and the president, secretary of state, and others did not lift a finger to save the Americans, I did not see any protests, outrage, or empathy from the media, Hollywood, or Democrats – nor when Obama, Hillary, and others concocted alternative facts instead of telling the truth. Instead of the media calling the president and Hillary the liars they were, they went after Republicans for trying to get to the truth.

I did not see Schumer shed a tear for the families of those who died. At the 2013 SAG and other awards shows, did Streep or anyone else tear into Obama for lying? We still don't know what Obama did the night of September 11, 2012, and the media has not been curious. When Planned Parenthood (PP) was caught selling leftover human body parts for an obvious profit (in violation of the law), there was no sympathy or outrage by the media, Democrats, or Hollywood for what they were doing. Instead, they went after the reporters for telling the truth. Again, Schumer did not shed a tear for the human beings who died. In the 1990s, when Bill Clinton vowed to crack down on illegal immigration and enforce the laws that existed, I did not see or hear the protests from Hollywood, Democrats, or the media. Instead, Clinton was supported. Schumer not only didn't cry; he along with most Democrats supported Clinton. Did I miss the protests and outrage by the media when Obama blocked refugees from Iraq? Did George Soros pay for protesters? Did Hollywood rant about racism? Did Schumer say a word, let alone bawl like a baby? Yet when we have the first president in a long time to actually enforce immigration laws, the left has a cow. When he chooses to seriously vet refugees from seven terrorist-sponsoring countries, the media, Hollywood, Democrats, professors, and others intentionally lie by calling it a Muslim ban. From what I understand, there are 47 Muslim-majority countries, so obviously Trump didn't come close to banning a religion. The reason the media intentionally lie is to mislead the public, and that is essentially a violation of the public trust. Of course, having a president who enforces the laws that Schumer and others wrote and seriously vetting refugees is what finally made Schumer cry. On Sunday at the SAG awards, one winner went on a tirade against Trump and threatened to punch people. He complained about a narcissist. Isn't it rich, when the Hollywood elite are out there patting themselves on the back and saying how important and good they are, that they complain about someone else being a narcissist? I assume that the guy must have never watched an Obama speech, where frequently "I" was the most prevalent word. The media, Hollywood, Democrats, professors, and the paid protesters have selective outrage, selective empathy, and a great disregard for the existing laws of the land. There is also an almost absolute bias by the media. Their positions and reporting have little to do with facts; they themselves have almost absolute devotion to the candidates they support and almost 100% disdain for those they didn't vote for. As such, their reporting is essentially worthless. They throw temper tantrums instead of reporting the truth.