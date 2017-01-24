These women don't speak for me

I am a pro-life Christian. There, I said it. I am not a “nasty woman,” nor do I want to be one. When I saw photos and video from the past weekend’s Women’s Marches of participants proudly wearing “cat hats” (I won't degrade myself by using the p-word), I was embarrassed for them. Did the participants have the right to do so? Absolutely. Are there marginalized citizens in this country? Certainly. Am I one of them? Hardly. Did these protesters speak for me? Absolutely not.

I support the right of Americans to peacefully and lawfully protest (and yes, some of them are my friends), but I would have more respect for them if they removed their vulgar hats and cleaned up the trash talk on their signs. Yes, I understand that they were protesting Donald Trump’s uncouth and offensive comments. I comprehend that they are pro-choice. I affirm their right to express fear over what the presidential election may mean for our nation’s future. I endorse and accept that they have a right to express their opinions. But they do not speak for me. In the recent presidential campaign, Michelle Obama said, “When they go low, we go high.” I agree with Mrs. Obama’s sentiment. But what I saw this past weekend was more akin to “When they go low, we go lower.” The vulgar hats, the trash-talk on many signs, the nastiness directed by some marchers at those who disagreed with their rhetoric -- I believe that these elements, ironically, had the effect of marginalizing women rather than uplifting them. We women can do better than that. Do I believe that Donald Trump alone is the solution to America’s problems? Nope. But, even despite his previous off-color and misogynistic comments, I believe that he may be an instrument of change. Moses, David, Solomon, Samson, and Jonah were all imperfect men, but they were chosen to be the instruments of change by a higher power for a greater good. Millions of women protested peacefully, for the most part, this past weekend. But last November, even more women marched to the polls to let America know that they were ready for a change, even under the aegis of a very imperfect man. And those are the women who speak for me. Teresa Ford is a retired high school principal and English teacher