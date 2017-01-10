On Sunday night, a bunch of movie stars gave us unsolicited opinions about politics. Frankly, did anyone tune in to hear election analysis? My guess is no but they were still subjected to cheap shots on president-elect Trump.

Like most of you, I watch movies and sporting events to be entertained not preached to. It's a modern escape from reality, a healthy escape if you do it in moderation.

It would have gone down better if President Obama got a few cheap shots, too. Why didn't one of the stars say that the left voted for a guy who sends his daughters to rich private schools, said that marriage was between a man and a woman, or who's been lately sending troops to Iraq?

This is a sample courtesy of Meryl Streep:

That instinct to humiliate, when it's modeled by someone in a public platform, it filters down into everyone's life because it gives permission for others to do the same. Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence. When the powerful use their position to bully others we all lose.

First of all, Mr. Trump has addressed this several times. He was not mocking anyone. Can't we not take someone at his word? There is no evidence in Mr. Trump's life that he has a history of mocking disabled people or promoting racism or sexism or whatever other "ism" they want to tell us about. After all, this is a man who donated to Planned Parenthood and the Clinton Foundation.

Second, where was Ms. Streep on the recent incident when a disabled young man was tortured and humiliated live on Facebook? Why didn't Meryl say that when we bully people and force them to make anti-Trump statements that we all lose?

Third, who really cares what these people think anyway? I guess that the audience in the hall did. However, have any of these people considered how this comes across to millions who are interested in shows not their opinions?

Maybe I'm not the only one. However, this modern cast of "Hollywood-ies" has made me into a huge fan of old movies. Isn't it great to watch movies designed to entertain you? I watched Errol Flynn's Robin Hood and there was nothing about global warming or racial quotas!

