The true political risk to Republicans is leaving Obama Care on the books

Bad laws and regulations should be repealed, not tweaked -- and ObamaCare should go first. The Democrats are saying how great Obama Care is and that Republicans will make the health care system worse if they repeal it. Chuck Schumer is saying that Republicans want to “make America sick again.”

Maybe Republicans or the media (the media obviously won't do it) should point out that life expectancy dropped for the first time in decades four years after Obama Care passed. When Obama, Democrats and the media say that Obama Care has caused more than twenty million to be covered, maybe the Republicans should point out that on September 9, 2009 President Obama said that 30 million people couldn't get health insurance. (That was a bald-faced lie because most of those people could have bought insurance if they wanted it and many were already eligible for Medicaid and hadn't signed up). Since around 29 million are uninsured why does the media repeat that 20 million additional people are covered because of the law. Don't facts matter at all? Inflating the original number to pretend that twenty million have been helped is like continually lowering the number in the work force to make unemployment look better. Even if 20 million new people are covered, that means that around 300 million of us have been hit with much higher premiums and out of pocket costs to supposedly help 20 million. The solution is to repeal the law and give the truly small percentage of uninsurable greater access to high-risk pools. Medicaid also could be expanded from what it was prior to the Obamacare law. People again would have many options. They could choose catastrophic insurance, could choose high cost plans or choose to self-insure. The replacement law could be very short, even short enough for Nancy Pelosi to read before she passed it. We could be back where people could keep their doctor and keep their plan which is what Obama and Democrats repeatedly promised when they passed Obama Care. The true political risk to Republicans and Trump is leaving the existing law on the books.