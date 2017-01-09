An actor's only job is to enter the lives of people who are different from us and let you feel what that feels like. (snip)

Meryl Streep lectured us all on the centrality of empathy to her art yet practices it on a highly selective basis, to say the least. At last night’s Golden Globes, she defined her job as a matter of empathizing, and then communicating human feelings.

Once when I was standing around on the set one day whining about something, we were going to work through supper, or the long hours or whatever, Tommy Lee Jones said to me, isn't it such a privilege, Meryl, just to be an actor. Yeah, it is. And we have to remind each other of the privilege and the responsibility of the act of empathy.

Empathy – feeling what other people are feeling during dramatic moments – is part of an actor’s toolbox. And as an acclaimed actor, Streep no doubt prides herself on her capacity for empathy.

But there are plenty of people whose feelings don’t show up on Streep’s screen. She didn't publicly care as far as I know:

When Planned Parenthood (PP) personnel crushed and crunched babies while being careful to save valuable body parts. If Streep and others weren’t sickened when they saw these women talking calmly about crushing and crunching babies they don’t have a heart. PP, with the supporting cast of Hollywood, Democrats, the media and the Obama Justice Department, deserve a Golden Globe for a fictional screenplay by saying that PP did not break the law and did not sell the body parts for a profit when the tapes clearly show otherwise. Paraphrasing Meryl Streep’s words, PP used their power and privilege to kill human beings that had no ability to fight back. Clearly these babies who were killed were human beings, or their human body parts would not have been valuable. The media, Hollywood, and Democrats are all big admirers of Margaret Sanger, who wanted abortion to build a cleaner race,

When James Clapper, Hillary, Eric Holder, and Lois Lerner committed perjury before Congress:

When Hillary called half of Trump's supporters irredeemable and deplorable;

When Obama made fun of people who cling to their religion and guns;

When Obama called Tea Party members who wanted lower taxes and smaller government terrorists;

When the IRS violated Tea Party members' freedom of association and freedom of speech and sought to limit their political speech, all guaranteed by the First Amendment, by blocking their applications for not for profit status;

When the Obama administration lets in very few persecuted Christians from around the World;

When the Obama administration tries to influence the Israeli election and throws Israel under the bus;

When the Obama administration and the Democrat platform violate the First Amendment by threatening legal action against people who disagree with the agenda that humans cause climate change (When will the media and Hollywood recognize that the climate has always changed naturally and that no politician can establish policies that will control temperatures and storms? That is pure arrogance. When will they report and have movies based on facts instead of inaccurate, manipulated computer models?);

When the Obama administration violated the First Amendment's guarantee to freedom of religion when they sued Little Sisters of the Poor for daring to ignore the dictates of Obamacare;

When Hillary continually lied about her personal server and Benghazi, and as Bill and Hillary have greatly enriched themselves by selling political favors throughout their adult lives;

When the Obama administration and sanctuary cities ignore the laws of the land and the Constitution by letting illegal criminals on the street;

When Obama continuously lied about Obamacare on keeping your doctor and your plan, and about premiums dropping;

When Obama continuously lied about Benghazi, not knowing about the IRS, not knowing about Fast and Furious, not knowing about Hillary's server, about terrorists on the run, and in order to get the Iran deal done;

When Obama lied by saying Hillary didn’t violate the law and did not jeopardize the nation’s security when she clearly sent and received classified documents,

Does Streep care when the press spreads lies about George Zimmerman, "hands up, don't shoot," a gang rape by Duke Lacrosse players, or a gang rape by University of Virginia fraternity members? Who will hold the mainstream media to account when they spread fake news?

I will believe the self-righteous media and Hollywood actually care about holding powerful people to account when they hold both parties to account and do not report and act based on an agenda.