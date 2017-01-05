But delusions die hard. Some hysterical anti-Trump leftists have latched on to the notion that several dozen of Trump's electors were "illegitimately" seated, thus negating the electoral college vote.

Donald Trump will take the oath of office on January 20, thus becoming the 45th president of the United States. It's too late for anyone to do anything about that, right? I mean, Trump won the electoral college, Congress will certifiy those results on Friday, and even many anti-Trump activists have accepted the fact that there's no way to stop the inauguration going forward.

Alternet:

More than 50 Electoral College members who voted for Donald Trump were ineligible to serve as presidential electors because they did not live in the congressional districts they represented or held elective office in states legally barring dual officeholders. That stunning finding is among the conclusions of an extensive 1,000-plus page legal briefing prepared by a bipartisan nationwide legal team for members of Congress who are being urged to object to certifying the 2016 Electoral College results on Friday.



“Trump’s ascension to the presidency is completely illegitimate,” said Ryan Clayton of Americans Take Action, who is promoting the effort. “It’s not just Russians hacking our democracy. It’s not just voter suppression at unprecedented levels. It is also [that] there are Republicans illegally casting ballots in the Electoral College, and in a sufficient number that the results of the Electoral College proceedings are illegitimate as well.”



“Republicans like to talk all the time about people voting illegally,” Clayton continued. “We have a list of a bunch of Republicans that allegedly voted illegally in the Electoral College. Pam Bondi is the attorney general of the state of Florida and the Florida Constitution says that you cannot hold two offices. And she holds the office of Attorney General and she holds the office of federal elector in the Electoral College. That is a violation of the law. That is a violation of the Constitution. And the vote that she cast in this election is illegal.” A joint congressional session is scheduled to ratify the 2016 Electoral College vote this Friday. While there have been calls to challenge that certification—including one women-led effort saying Trump's victory is due to voter suppression targeting people of color—the analysis that scores of Trump electors were illegally seated, and the additional finding that most states won by Trump improperly filed their Electoral College "Certificates of Vote" with Congress, is unprecedented. Their research and report grew out of the legal activities surrounding the December 19 Electoral College meeting, where Clayton and others urged Republican electors to reject Trump saying they had a constitutional responsibility to pick a more qualified president.

There are no Constitutional qualifications to serve as an elector. The Founders left that for states to determine. Is it possible that all "I's" weren't dotted and "T's" crossed in states filing election results? It's possible, but again, there is no federal standard for those reports to challenge. Rather, the delusional lefties want to get Congress itself to declare the electoral college vote invalid.

If Congress were to examine the Trump electors with a magnifiying glass, the same treatment should be given Hillary Clinton electors. Does the left really want to know how many "ineligible" Clinton electors there are?

The fact is, the left is digging through a manure pile looking for the pony that they are absolutely convinced is buried in it. No one- not even Democrats - wants to open that can of worms and get into the arcane, obscure rules governing electors. That's because at bottom, being chosen as an elector is a political plum and both parties don't want to muck around in the legal weeds trying to decertify an election.

If they weren't such a pain in the arse, I'd feel sorry for these reality deniers. They represent a stream of thought on the left that believes in unicorns, Santa Claus, and the Easter Bunny - or whatever their political equivalent would be. Trump's victory has made them even more unbalanced and this effort to decertify the electoral college results will only feed the frenzy of their hate toward Trump and their arrogant dismissiveness of ordinary voters.