In the final hours of President Barack Hussein Obama's (D) term, the Obamas' hometown acknowledged the event in its tragically unique way. The Chicago Tribune :

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed two blocks from his home in Englewood, not far from a church, one of 11 people shot in Chicago between Thursday afternoon and early Friday, according to police.

The vast majority of the victims could have been the Obamas' sons. And so were the shooters. Many of these incidents occurred within a few miles of the Obamas’ Chicago home; others were close to Michelle Obama's childhood home.

Incidentally, Chicago has strict, common sense gun control laws.

As President Donald J. Trump (R) promised in his inaugural address about the daily slaughter in Chicago and other cities and towns across the country, "This American carnage stops right here and stops right now."

At the center of this movement is a crucial conviction: that a nation exists to serve its citizens. Americans want great schools for their children, safe neighborhoods for their families, and good jobs for themselves. These are the just and reasonable demands of a righteous public. But for too many of our citizens, a different reality exists: Mothers and children trapped in poverty in our inner cities; rusted-out factories scattered like tombstones across the landscape of our nation; an education system, flush with cash, but which leaves our young and beautiful students deprived of knowledge; and the crime and gangs and drugs that have stolen too many lives and robbed our country of so much unrealized potential. This American carnage stops right here and stops right now.

From Trump's inaugural address to the ravaged cities of this nation.