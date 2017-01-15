The Key question on the Trump Dossier Scandal
Clarice Feldman’s article today on the Trump Dossier and the Deep State brings together the facts better than any other account I have seen. But a couple of hours ago, Clarice boiled it all down to one brilliant short paragraph. I just have to share it with you:
What about Trump has the IC community so scared that they are so willing to work so obviously--so close to the surface? That's my question. What are they hiding that they fear he will disclose?
