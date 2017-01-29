The Democrat media have a narrative that President Trump is banning entry to suspect terrorist populations because he hates Muslims, and they are sticking to it, facts be damned.

Why is the United States supposed to admit Syrian refugees when oil-rich and piously Islamic Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrai, and the U.A.E. have not admitted a single Syrian? Their stated reason is the risk of terrorism. Donna Rachel Edmunds explained this at Breitbart year and a half ago, and the CBC even provided a map: