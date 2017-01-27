The differences between Obama's and Donald Trump's immigration policies are as stark as the differences between night and day. Trump has done a real 180-degree change on many of Obama's policies. Some of his changes are great. Others don't go far enough.

1) According to a draft plan that can change, Trump is said to be planning to limit immigration from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen for 30 days. That's good. Furthermore, he wants to reduce the number of refugees accepted into the U.S. from 110,000 a year to 50,000 a year. That's good, too. Furthermore:

The plan outlined in the draft order indicates that once the 120-day suspension of refugee admissions ends, the US prioritize admissions of those refugees who are fleeing religious persecution, "provided that the religion of the individual is a minority religion in the individual's country of nationality," according to the order.

That's important because it means we will be focusing on helping persecuted Christians in Muslim countries, not bringing in more Muslims who may or may not be sympathetic to radicalism.

So there are a lot of good things in this draft plan. But if this plan truly indicates Trump's intent, there is a lot missing as well.

A) It's great to bar people from Iraq and Syria, but what about Afghanistan and Pakistan? Hopefully Trump will add those to the list. They are conspicuously missing.

B) A 30-day ban is not nearly long enough. They are not going to figure out a way to vet Syrians in 30 days or 300 days. The ban should be permanent as long as radical Islam has declared war on us.

C) It's great to cut the number of refugees admitted, but even 50,000 a year may be too high, given that we haven't assimilated all the people who have come into the U.S. so far.

2) Trump plans to build his border wall and will start as soon as he can. That's keeping his campaign promise and is really exciting! However, he seems to have floated (and sort of withdrawn) a proposal to fund it by taxing imports from Mexico with a huge 20% duties fee. I hope that doesn't end up being his plan, because an import tax will end up being paid by American consumers, and Mexico will certainly respond by slapping tariffs on imports from America as well, killing American jobs. If Trump wants Mexico to "pay for it," the only way to do that is to tax remittances to Mexico from Mexicans in the U.S.

3) Most troubling is that Trump seems to be going back on his campaign promise to cancel Obama's amnesty for young illegal aliens:

Trump urged the so-called "DREAMers" not to worry. "They are here illegally. They shouldn't be very worried. I do have a big heart. We're going to take care of everybody," he said, promising to restore a strong border. "Where you have great people that are here that have done a good job, they should be far less worried."

But I am worried, and here's why:

A) If children of illegal aliens are allowed to stay, their parents will be, too, through chain migration.

B) Obama's amnesty was illegal. It was unconstitutional. By continuing it, Trump is making himself an accessory to an unconstitutional act of power that the presidency doesn't have and is setting a terrible example, constitutionally speaking.

C) By continuing the "Dreamer" program, Trump isn't merely endorsing the amnesty given to aliens by Obama; he is issuing new legalizations every day to thousands of new illegal alien applicants. At this point, the Obama "Dreamer" program becomes the Trump "Dreamer" program, because it is Trump, not Obama, who is approving new legalizations.

D) Since we don't yet have a border wall, Trump's continuation of the "Dreamer" program can be said to be an encouragement to new illegal immigration.

On balance, Trump is doing far better than Obama has or Hillary would have. It's great that he's going to effectively reduce Muslim immigration (let's be honest about it – that's what it is, and it's the right thing to do) and make our country safer. It's great that he's going to build the wall he promised. But it's troubling that he's continuing Obama's unconstitutional amnesty and even expanding it with each passing day, giving amnesty to more and more illegal aliens.

Ed Straker is the senior writer at NewsMachete.com.