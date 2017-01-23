Terrorist-tied co-chairman of Women’s March relies on the stupidity of liberal American females to push sharia

Linda Sarsour, the radical Muslim activist who helped organize the national Woman's March this past Saturday, is a "nasty" interloper hoping to spread the oppression of sharia law to American women. In her speech, she told the crowd that Muslims have been victimized and are suffering under American government oppression. How mind-bendingly ludicrous. Logically, Sarsour should be there to criticize Islam, which treats girls and women as non-human slaves with absolutely no rights. Instead, her speech was anti-American, anti-Trump, and anti-Israel, which, I suspect, was the whole agenda behind the well organized, well funded marches across the country.

Sarsour, the executive director of the Arab American Association of New York (AAANY), set up shop selling the myth of Islamophobia soon after 9/11. She is a hijab-wearing pro-Hamas Islamic supremacist with an in-your-face attitude. In 2004, she admitted in a Columbia University publication that her brother-in-law was serving a 12-year sentence in Israel after being accused of Hamas-related activities. Sarsour also stated that she herself had been questioned by authorities in the U.S. and that her Palestinian husband, who had been here for seven years, faced deportation hearings. No wonder she was honored by the Obama White House as a "champion of change." In a 2008 interview with Tyra Banks about people's reaction to traditional Muslim clothing, Sarsour responded : I'm so sick and tired of the ignorance in this country, the fear[.] … If you’re afraid some Muslim guy's going to bomb the plane, take the damn bus. ( video ) Like her infidel sisters at the D.C. March, Sarsour likes using the F-word. In her 2011 YouTube performance of the "Hijabi Monologues," Sarsour takes a page out of Al Sharpton's playbook. She claims she suffered all kinds of anti-Muslim abuse growing up in Brooklyn. It makes her "angry and tired" when people ask her where she's from. Do you not see me? ... I'm tired ... My name is Linda[.] … F--- you, what the f--- is your problem, a------, where the f--- are you from? At 17, Sarsour wed in an arranged marriage, but this kind of anti-feminist Muslim patriarchal oppression of women hearkening back to the 7th century doesn't seem to present any problem for the marchers. Men marrying little girls, genital mutilation, stoning, and denial of human rights are simply "cultural differences." For the dimwitted Madonnas and Judds out there, Sarsour represents diversity, not subversive assimilation into a feminist movement for the express purpose of enslaving them under sharia as well. Sarsour's ties to far-left groups and individuals, in addition to terrorist organizations, helps her attract all sorts of radicals to her cause. She hangs out with communist Harry Belafonte, referring to him as Mr. B; Black Lives Matter activists; Mustafa Abdullah, an organizer with the St. Louis chapter of the ACLU; and others. Sarsour's connections enabled her to be effective in helping to halt the NYPD's surveillance of mosques. Her latest act: getting hundreds of thousands of stupid American females to show up with vagina hats to protest a new president who promises to crack down on Islamic radicals like herself. At the same time, she was working the crowd, tying repressive hijabs on their heads. It was quite a victory for the America-hating Sarsour.