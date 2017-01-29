Do you remember the leftist media outcry that responded to President Obama’s ban on processing visas for Iraqi refugees in 2011? I certainly don’t. But the Internet remembers this ABC News dispatch:

The latent fingerprints of Democrat icons, especially ex-president Obama, are discoverable all over President Trump’s executive order of the 27 th titled, “Protecting the nation from foreign terrorist entry into the United States.”

The discovery in 2009 of two al Qaeda-Iraq terrorists living as refugees in Bowling Green, Kentucky -- who later admitted in court that they'd attacked U.S. soldiers in Iraq -- prompted the bureau to assign hundreds of specialists to an around-the-clock effort aimed at checking its archive of 100,000 improvised explosive devices collected in the war zones, known as IEDs, for other suspected terrorists' fingerprints... As a result of the Kentucky case, the State Department stopped processing Iraq refugees for six months in 2011, federal officials told ABC News – even for many who had heroically helped U.S. forces as interpreters and intelligence assets.

How about the outcry when President Carter suspended the issuance of visas to Iranians in 1980:

During the Iranian hostage crisis of 1979 to 1981, in which Iran held 52 American diplomats for 444 days, President Jimmy Carter placed retaliatory sanctions on Iran. During an April 7, 1980, press conference, Carter instructed his administration to "invalidate all visas issued to Iranian citizens for future entry into the United States, effective today,” according to a transcript of the event kept by the American Presidency Project.

The mainstream media are staying in the fake news mode, eager to portray President Trump’s executive order as religious bigotry, calling it a “Muslim ban,” a contention that numerous Democrat pols like Elizabeth Warren make when such language is nowhere found in the text of the order.

Seth Frantzen explains that only Syria is mentioned in the order and that it was the Obama administration that first listed the other countries as terror risks:

But, wait a sec. I read the order and Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen are not mentioned in it. Go back and read it again. Do a “ctrl-f” to find “Iraq”. Where is “Iraq” in the order. It’s not there. Only Syria is there. So where are the seven nations? Where is the “Muslim ban”? It turns out this was a form of fake news, or alternative facts. Trump didn’t select seven “Muslim-majority” countries. US President Barack Obama’s administration selected these seven Muslim-majority countries.

He goes on to document this contention.

The Department of Homeland Security targeted these seven countries over the last years as countries of concern. In February 2016 “The Department of Homeland Security today announced that it is continuing its implementation of the Visa Waiver Program Improvement and Terrorist Travel Prevention Act of 2015 with the addition of Libya, Somalia, and Yemen as three countries of concern, limiting Visa Waiver Program travel for certain individuals who have traveled to these countries.” It noted “the three additional countries designated today join Iran, Iraq, Sudan and Syria as countries subject to restrictions for Visa Waiver Program travel for certain individuals.” It was the US policy under Obama to restrict and target people “who have been present in Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, at any time on or after March 1, 2011 (with limited government/military exceptions).”

In the end, it is common sense to exclude populations that harbor murderous jihadis that want to kill us. All the media hysteria and demonstrations cannot persuade me that we have an obligation to host such populations.