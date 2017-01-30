Not to be outdone, Starbucks chairman and CEO Howard Schultz sent a memo to its employees, informing them that the company plans to hire 10,000 refugees over the next five years in the 75 countries where Starbucks does business.

Editor Lifson wrote a stellar piece this morning on the "virtue-signaling" by the left with regards to President Trump's executive order on refugees. Hipster companies like the ride service Lyft have been especially vocal about countering the ban on Muslim refugees.

Fox 31:

“We are living in an unprecedented time,” Schultz wrote in the memo, which listed several actions the company says it is taking to “reinforce our belief in our partners around the world.” The refugee hiring proposal, Schultz wrote, will begin with a focus on people who have served with U.S. troops as interpreters and support personnel. Schultz also reiterated Starbucks’ support for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, which helps undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children get driver’s licenses, enroll in college and secure jobs. The program was created by President Obama through an executive order in 2012. And Schultz said the company is “ready to help and support our Mexican customers, partners and their families” should any proposed trade sanctions, immigration restrictions and taxes affect their businesses. “We are in business to inspire and nurture the human spirit, one person, one cup and one neighborhood at a time,” Schultz wrote. “That will not change. You have my word on that.” Schultz is the latest business executive to weigh in on the travel ban. Earlier Sunday, General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt wrote to employees that he shared their “concern” over the order, and added that GE has many employees from the countries named in the ban. Several tech executives have also publicly denounced the travel ban.

How very noble of Starbucks to hire refugees – the bulk of whom are illiterate, low-skilled workers. The majority of migrants who have recently arrtived in Europe are "unemployable." To work at Starbucks, one would assume that the refugees would have to be able to read and understand that there's a difference between a latte and an espresso. So good luck with that, Mr. Schultz.

Besides the difficulty in finding enough refugees who would actually qualify to work for a Western business, there is the very real possibility that refugees from the Middle East and Africa would no more want to work at Starbucks than any young Westerner who doesn't want to work for minimum wages. A barista is the bottom of the barrel when it comes to entry-level jobs, and the refugees might figure it's better to receive all the freebies being offered by western European countries than go out and work for a living.

The grandiose announcement by Starbucks sure sounds good. But let's wait and see what actually transpires over the next five years. If Starbucks is able to hire half the 10,000 refugees it is promising, it will have done better than expected.