Asra Q. Nomani, who describes herself as a liberal feminist who voted for Donald Trump, spent a week poring over documents from some of the 403 groups identified as "partners" of the march and found a connection either through donations or close ties to Soros in 56 of them.

George Soros and his Open Society organization have been linked to 56 "partners" who organized the Women's March on Washington, according to research conducted by a former Wall Street Journal reporter.

New York Times:

By my draft research, which I’m opening up for crowd-sourcing on GoogleDocs, Soros has funded, or has close relationships with, at least 56 of the march’s “partners,” including “key partners” Planned Parenthood, which opposes Trump’s anti-abortion policy, and the National Resource Defense Council, which opposes Trump’s environmental policies. The other Soros ties with “Women’s March” organizations include the partisan MoveOn.org (which was fiercely pro-Clinton), the National Action Network (which has a former executive director lauded by Obama senior advisor Valerie Jarrett as “a leader of tomorrow” as a march co-chair and another official as “the head of logistics”). Other Soros grantees who are “partners” in the march are the American Civil Liberties Union, Center for Constitutional Rights, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch. March organizers and the organizations identified here haven’t yet returned queries for comment. On the issues I care about as a Muslim, the “Women’s March,” unfortunately, has taken a stand on the side of partisan politics that has obfuscated the issues of Islamic extremism over the eight years of the Obama administration. “Women’s March” partners include the Council on American-Islamic Relations, which has not only deflected on issues of Islamic extremism post-9/11, but opposes Muslim reforms that would allow women to be prayer leaders and pray in the front of mosques, without wearing headscarves as symbols of chastity. Partners also include the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), which wrongly designated Maajid Nawaz, a Muslim reformer, an “anti-Muslim extremist” in a biased report released before the election. The SPLC confirmed to me that Soros funded its “anti-Muslim extremists” report targeting Nawaz. (Ironically, CAIR also opposes abortions, but its leader still has a key speaking role.)

Open Society denies any connection to any U.S. demonstration, which may be true. Donations made to the groups probably don't identify a specific use for the money, which gives plausible deniability to Soros while supplying the funds necessary to pull off such a massive undertaking.

Nomani says other Clinton donors were also involved in funding the demonstration, which shouldn't surprise anyone. Indeed, the Clinton campaign never ended – it has simply gone underground and will work to undermine President Trump for the next four years.

Soros has a financial stake in a lot of these liberal groups, including Planned Parenthood and CAIR. His goal is to destabilize the U.S., making it less of a force in world affairs. This will advance the cause of one world government, of which Soros is a principal backer.

It's a long-term project in which he will receive a lot of help – knowingly or unknowingly – from leftist organizations.