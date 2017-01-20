So my doctor's practice called...

My internist and his fellow doctors no longer trust me! Thanks to Obamacare everyone is considered a fraud until proven otherwise. My doctor is part of a larger practice with branches throughout the city and suburbs of Chicago. I recently fielded a phone call that requested… actually, ordered-me to bring a photo identification with me to ensure I am who I am.

I wondered why this sudden change in procedure, and then it dawned on me. Like so much of what has become aggravating it was Obama’s fault! There are numerous reports of people being unable to afford going to their doctors because they cannot meet their deductibles. Even the New York Times admitted as much (“Many say high deductibles make their health law insurance all but useless”). Premiums are high, and if they are not then your choices of doctors can be very limited (you’d better know some obscure foreign languages) or your deductible can be so high you cannot afford to go to the doctor. The solution? Necessity is the mother of invention. Can it be that people are claiming to be friends or family members who have already met their deductibles? That some people are driven to engage in fraud in order to see a doctor? The prospect of being a free rider in sprawling practices where you may get any doctor -- and not necessarily one you know -- may be tempting. For example, the practice I go to for medical care has a clinic one can access when my particular doctor is not available or I have an emergency situation (and that can really be anything -- I can stroll in at any time for any problem, such as strep throat, rash, etc.). Can it be that Obama and the Democrats have compelled people to lie, cheat and steal? Democrats know how to do all three; they just don’t know how to write good laws or run a government.