Shame on Bill de Blasio

Progressives emphasize the progress of their own fortunes rather than the good of the middle and lower classes. They use lesser people to build their bankrolls. They get their votes by promising irrelevancies. Progress? Thy name is self-enhancement. Thy motivation is greed.

So while New York's Mayor Bill de Blasio attempts to build his fortune, he pretends he is interested in eliminating income inequality. Then again, why should he need money? He has all the prestige of being mayor and millions of dollars of fringes. He lives like a king while he pretends he is one of the common folk. And he throws the normal lower-class citizen to the dogs as he eliminates police brutality from the brutal thugs. He refuses to use the police to protect the poor. De Blasio lets the peaceful poor get ransacked and raped while refusing to profile degenerates. He gently frisks his own conscience but fails to stop and frisk potential criminals. Then, when de Blasio engages in pay for play, he allows the taxpayers to spend 11.7 million dollars to protect him. I wouldn’t mind his arrogant neglect, but I can’t stand his hypocrisy by pretending he is a saint while he is a crook, who cares about no one but himself. De Blasio should be ashamed. So should the people who voted for him. I threw a party for John Casematites the other year. If he had won, we wouldn’t have so much urine and so many homeless people in puddles on the street.