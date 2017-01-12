Jeff Sessions hearing: Cory Booker begins his pathetic run for president

Cory Booker started his 2020 presidential campaign by stabbing Jeff Sessions in the back and front on nationwide TV. In 2015, Sen. Jeff Sessions and Sen. Cory Booker introduced and passed legislation to award the highest civilian honor to the participants of the 1965 civil rights march from Selma to Montgomery.

On January 11, 2017, Booker returned the favor to Senator Sessions by appearing before the Judiciary Committee to "testify" against Sessions as the attorney general nominee. "Testify" is the wrong verb. Booker gave a pompous speech, unsupported by any facts, that Sessions would not as attorney general support the rights of women, blacks, gays, etc. Booker, Democrat senator from New Jersey, explained his unprecedented appearance to testify against a fellow senator by saying: In a choice between standing with Senate norms and standing up for what my conscience tells me is best for our country, I will always choose conscience and country[.] This may be another first by having the word "conscience" in the same sentence as "New Jersey Democrat." Booker could have given his speech on the Senate floor before the vote on Sessions's nomination. Instead, he chose to grandstand before the committee and national television. It is clear that Booker wants to run in 2020, and this was his opening campaign speech. Donald Trump has not yet been inaugurated, but Booker is already running. He is starting early to get the campaign donations from George Soros, the NAACP, Hollywood, Planned Parenthood, Black Lives Matter, the Congressional Black Caucus, and the rest of the left-wing Democrat base. Booker should fit nicely with the Democratic base. He lied about Sessions, broke over 200 years of Senate tradition, and showed he will do and say anything to win.