She deleted the post a few days later, but her attitude raises troubling questions about the agents who are supposed to defend the president, even if it means giving up their own lives.

A senior Secret Service agent out of the Denver office wrote on her Facebook page in October that she “wouldn’t want to take a bullet” for President Trump.

Washington Examiner:

She explained herself saying she viewed his presidential candidacy as a "disaster" for the country, and especially for women and minorities. Kerry O'Grady, the special agent in charge of the Secret Service's Denver district, oversees coordination with Washington-based advance teams for all presidential candidate and presidential trips to the area, including all upcoming or future trips by the president, vice president or Trump administration officials. Despite her senior security role, she has made her disdain for Trump and his incoming administration clear to her Facebook followers, who included current and former Secret Service agents and other people who were employees at the time of the posts. O'Grady's posts triggered at least one complaint to the office that oversees investigations into Secret Service misbehavior, two knowledgeable sources told the Washington Examiner. In one Facebook post O'Grady wrote at 11:07 p.m. on a Sunday in October, she endorsed Hillary Clinton and said she would endure "jail time" rather than "taking a bullet" for what she regarded as a "disaster" for America. The post didn't mention Trump by name but clearly referred to him. In the same post, she mentioned the Hatch Act, which bars executive branch staff, except the president, vice president and some other senior executive officials, from engaging in certain political activities. "As a public servant for nearly 23 years, I struggle not to violate the Hatch Act. So I keep quiet and skirt the median," she wrote. "To do otherwise can be a criminal offense for those in my position. Despite the fact that I am expected to take a bullet for both sides. "But this world has changed and I have changed. And I would take jail time over a bullet or an endorsement for what I believe to be disaster to this country and the strong and amazing women and minorities who reside here. Hatch Act be damned. I am with Her."

It doesn't matter what she thinks of the Hatch Act. She is in clear violation of the statute:

Secret Service employees are among those federal employees subject to enhanced Hatch Act restrictions, including these two rules: May not post a comment to a blog or a social media site that advocates for or against a partisan political party, candidate for partisan political office, or partisan political group. May not use any email account or social media to distribute, send or forward content that advocates for or against a partisan political party, candidate for partisan political office, or partisan political group.

The Secret Service will only say they are investigating the matter. But clearly, tha’'s not good enough. How many other agents have similar feelings to O’Grady’s? Are any of them directly responsible for the president’s safety?

Given the recent scandals associated with the Secret Service, it hardly inspires confidence that the agency would investigate its own. That’s why it’s necessary that Congress initiate its own investigation of O’Grady and the men and women charged with protecting the president.

O’Grady’s published sentiments are not only a clear violation of the Hatch Act, but also a gross violation of professional conduct and ethics. At the very least, she should be suspended for a significant period of time. Preferably, she should be fired and brought up on criminal charges.

Meanwhile, the rest of us wonder if the president’s safety has been compromised.