But she is worried that Cory Booker got the jump on her when he started his 2020 campaign by attacking Jeff Sessions. Not to be outdone by Booker, Warren attacked Trump, the 2020 Republican nominee, through her smarmy questioning of Ben Carson, the HUD nominee.

Senator Elizabeth Warren hopes to be the first 1/32 Native American president. There is no documentary evidence that she is a 1/32 Native American, and she has not taken a DNA test to confirm.

The premise of Warren's questioning of Carson is that Trump, and his family, may make money from HUD contracts. This is laughable and ludicrous on its face. Dr. Carson seemed surprised and shocked by this line of questioning. Carson had prepared for the policy issues, but evidently Carson and his team did not realize how low Warren would go. Welcome to the DC Democrat world, Dr. Carson.

Warren asked the following "questions":

My concern is whether, among the billions of dollars that you will be responsible for handing out, can you just assure us not one dollar will go to the benefit of the president-elect or his family?

...and...

The problem is that you can't assure us that HUD money, not of $10 varieties, but of multimillion-dollar varieties, won't end up in the president-elect's pockets. And the reason you can't do that is that the president-elect is hiding his business interests from you, from me and the rest of America. The president-elect knows, and his family knows, what will benefit him, but the American people don't.

Warren must believe that Trump wants to make money off HUD just las she used her unsubstantiated claim of Native Americana heritage for political and professional purposes. Warren represented herself as a minority law teacher and Native American law professor while employed at the University of Pennsylvania (Penn) Law School.

This designation was then used by Harvard Law School when she taught at Harvard, without her correcting it if she disagreed.

Also jumping into the race is California Democratic (what else?) senator Kamala Harris. She questioned CIA nominee Mike Pompeo by asking if he will commit to not discriminating against gay, female, transgender, and Muslim employees of the CIA. Pompeo said yes, and it appeared that he did not want to insult Harris by reminding her that such discrimination is illegal. Harris then asked Pompeo if he would commit to accepting the "weight of scientific evidence" about global warming/climate change.

Pompeo tried to explain to Harris that the CIA collects information for the policy makers to use. The CIA does not get involved in policy issues of global warming.

We have Booker, Warren, and Harris running for the 2020 Democratic nomination. All three are appealing to the same left-wing base to raise money, and all are using the confirmation hearings to advance their campaigns.

Warren and Booker seem vicious and dishonest in the Hillary mold, while Harris seems in the Joe Biden Dim Bulb mode.