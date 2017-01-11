From ChristianNewsWire (Jan. 10):

Today during the confirmation hearing of Sen. Jeff Sessions for Attorney General, Democrat Sen. Dick Blumenthal made completely false and slanderous statement against Operation Rescue and its president, Troy Newman.

Blumenthal wrongly described Operation Rescue as a group that advocates execution of abortion providers, when nothing could be further from the truth. Operation Rescue has a long history of peaceful activism within the law in advocating for innocent life.

Blumenthal also displayed a ‘wanted’ poster targeting abortion provider George Tiller and attributed it falsely to Operation Rescue. This organization never circulated that poster and never called for anyone to harm Dr. Tiller.

Blumenthal also falsely accused Operation Rescue of calling for the murderer of Dr. Tiller to be treated as a political prisoner. Operation Rescue never made any such statement and has always been clear that murder or other violent acts are an unacceptable means of advocacy.

We call on Sen. Blumenthal to retract his false and slanderous statements and issue a public apology to Operation Rescue and Troy Newman.