Senator’s slanderous statements at Sessions hearing
It’s no secret that the Democratic Party is pro-abortion to the core. Liberal Dems seem to make every effort to ensure that no abortion is prevented. (I should note that there are at least a few pro-life Dems who aren’t afraid to speak out against the evil of abortion, including Congressman Daniel Lipinski.)
Then there’s radical pro-abort Sen. Dick Blumenthal.
From ChristianNewsWire (Jan. 10):
Today during the confirmation hearing of Sen. Jeff Sessions for Attorney General, Democrat Sen. Dick Blumenthal made completely false and slanderous statement against Operation Rescue and its president, Troy Newman.
Blumenthal wrongly described Operation Rescue as a group that advocates execution of abortion providers, when nothing could be further from the truth. Operation Rescue has a long history of peaceful activism within the law in advocating for innocent life.
Blumenthal also displayed a ‘wanted’ poster targeting abortion provider George Tiller and attributed it falsely to Operation Rescue. This organization never circulated that poster and never called for anyone to harm Dr. Tiller.
Blumenthal also falsely accused Operation Rescue of calling for the murderer of Dr. Tiller to be treated as a political prisoner. Operation Rescue never made any such statement and has always been clear that murder or other violent acts are an unacceptable means of advocacy.
We call on Sen. Blumenthal to retract his false and slanderous statements and issue a public apology to Operation Rescue and Troy Newman.
I hope that happens, but I’m not holding my breath.
In my years of closely monitoring and supporting the pro-life movement, I’ve never witnessed authentically pro-life leaders (Newman is one of them) and activists advocate violence against abortionists or their associates. Yet pro-abortion politicians – most of them Democrats – perpetuate the lie that pro-lifers are dangerous people.
I look forward to the Trump administration, which by all indications will be far friendlier to the pro-life movement than the Obama administration.
