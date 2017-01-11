A group of "progressive" Saudi women made a music video that has over four million views on YouTube. The video shows women dancing to music in public (prohibited in Saudi Arabia) and wandering around outside without a male escort (also prohibited in Saudi Arabia).

But the video, intended to be progressive, unintentionally proves to be a parody, because these progressive women who are dancing and singing and showing their independence are all wearing burkas. Even their faces are covered, except for their eyes. In Saudi Arabia, the cutting edge for women is dancing and singing with a sheet over your body. The idea that they think their act of rebellion is progressive when they are afraid to even show their face is funny and sad.