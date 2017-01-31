Sabotage: Washington Post prods government workers to derail Trump’s presidency

The Washington Post’s leftward tilt is accelerating under Jeff Bezos. The mainstream media cannot handle the fact that Donald Trump was elected president and has been on its own campaign to derail his presidency. The Post’s latest action is particularly egregious. At the end of a column decrying Myron Ebell, who is overseeing Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) transition, and his plans to shrink the agency Joe Davidson writes:

With all of the controversy surrounding Trump’s executive order suspending immigration from certain Muslim majority countries, we’d like to get your thoughts on these questions: Under what circumstances, if any, do you feel federal employees should disregard an administration’s policies? If you are a federal employee, would you ever consider disregarding an administration policy? Send your replies to joe.davidson@washpost.com with “disregarding policy” in the subject line. I have been a regular reader of the Washington Post for many years. I never saw such a solicitation when President Obama was president. Seemingly, the Washington Post is encouraging federal employees to look deep into their hearts and take steps to frustrate and derail Trump’s policies. Elections have consequences, we have been taught (or so we heard when Obama won election to the presidency). Voters decided across the nation that the liberal agenda was not something they favored (at all levels of government). The Post may think nullification is a fine policy when Republicans control Congress and the White House, but to be prodding and suggesting federal employees act to further this view is disgraceful. Is the Post advocating sabotage against President Trump’s administration from within the executive branch?