Rep. John Lewis is an iconic racist

In a 2014 BBC interview promoting her movie The Butler, Oprah Winfrey did not hold back when asked about racism. "Older people, who were born and bred and marinated in it, that prejudice and racism, they just have to die," she said. Winfrey was talking about old white people but for the last 5 decades it has been old, black race merchants like Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga) who have been passing on prejudice to younger generations.

In this short youtube video posted in July, Lewis recaps his days as chairman of the Student NonViolent Coordinating Committee(SNCC) to a group of Black Lives Matter activists. Using a bullhorn, Lewis urges the BLM activists to "change America...you can do it...organize,...never give in " In the last 30 seconds, after pumping up the crowd, the Janus-faced Lewis tells them to "never hate." Not because it is wrong or sinful or evil, but because "it is too big a burden to bear.” (Especially when a video surfaces of four black adults torturing a mentally disabled teen shouting "F..K Trump; "F..K white people," heh John?) Lewis' public and racist swipe at President-Elect Donald Trump this past Sunday isn't the first time he's tried to delegitimize the opposition. Lewis falsely accused Senator John McCain and Governor Sarah Palin of "sowing seeds of hatred and division" at their rallies in 2008, even invoking the name of George Wallace to shore up his attack. In 2010 he ratcheted up the hatred by alleging Tea Party protesters shouted racial epithets and spat on him during an anti-Obamacare rally. The late Andrew Breitbart offered to pay $100,000 to anyone with proof the racial incidents occurred. At a time and place where nearly everyone had a phone in their hands(I was there) not one video surfaced of Lewis' spit-riddled face. Lewis' Alinskyite tactics have ties to the civil rights movement itself. The roots of the movement beginning in the 1930's are rotten with communist influence. According to Discover the Networks , there is ample evidence CPUSA members infiltrated SNCC . 76-year-old Lewis himself wrote for communist periodicals, fronted for communist groups, received awards from socialist organizations and has supported socialist candidates. The aging, former SNCC leader, is still 'marinating' in his hatred of white America. After PE Trump responded to Lewis’ with tweets calling out the congressman’s “all talk and no action” record when it comes to fixing the mess in the inner cities, Lewis’ pals in the mainstream media came to his defense, whining about Lewis' iconic status as a civil rights "hero"--fifty-two years ago! Isn't that Trump's point? Lewis’ socialist solutions and anti-white vitriol hardly make him a hero unless chaining ‘his people’ to poor schools, fatherless homes and generations of government dependency is heroic. As Oprah suggested, maybe the only way we will achieve real racial progress in this country is for the “born and bred” racist ‘icons’ like Lewis to pass away.